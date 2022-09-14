MASS TORT INSURANCE LITIGATION REPORT

Okla. Supreme Court Sides with Insurers in Cherokee Nation COVID-19 Coverage Action


September 14, 2022


DOCUMENTS
  • Opinion


OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Supreme Court has ruled that the Cherokee Nation is not entitled to coverage for economic losses it incurred when it temporarily closed its properties due to the threat of COVID-19 because there was no “direct physical loss or damage” of property.

In a Sept. 13 opinion, a court majority found an Oklahoma state judge erred in finding business interruption coverage when Cherokee Nation did not sustain immediate, tangible deprivation or destruction of property.

The majority reasoned that the common usage of the term "damage" is a lesser harm than "loss,” but both "loss" and "damage" …


Subscribe Now



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: The Hottest Upcoming Device Projects - Strattice Hernia Mesh & Exactech Hip Implants

November 09, 2022

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: The Current Mass Tort Landscape - Best Management Practices & Updates on Key Litigation

September 28, 2022 - St. Louis, MO
Four Seasons Hotel, St. Louis

MORE DETAILS