Insurer Not Required to Defend Opioid Distributor Against Government Lawsuits, Ohio High Court Rules
September 8, 2022
DOCUMENTS
- Opinion
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A majority of the Ohio Supreme Court has ruled that an insurer is not required to defend a drug distributor against government lawsuits accusing it of contributing to the opioid crisis because the actions do not seek damages for bodily injury, but rather allege economic losses.
In a Sept. 7 opinion, the court further found the policies, issued by Acuity, “require more than a tenuous connection between the damages sought and the bodily injury.”
Masters was named as a defendant in in several lawsuits brought by cities and counties in West Virginia, Michigan, and Nevada, which accused …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: The Current Mass Tort Landscape - Best Management Practices & Updates on Key Litigation
September 28, 2022 - St. Louis, MO
Four Seasons Hotel, St. Louis
HarrisMartin's Camp Lejeune Water Contamination Litigation Conference: A Deep Dive into Causation and Case Analysis
September 15, 2022 - Houston, TX
Four Seasons Hotel Houston