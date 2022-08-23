Ill. Court Upholds Rulings for Society Insurance in Restaurants’ COVID-19 Coverage Actions

CHICAGO — An Illinois appellate court has upheld rulings in favor of Society Insurance in four COVID-19 insurance actions filed by several Chicago-area restaurants, affirming that the policies do not cover losses arising from government pandemic-related mitigation orders.

In opinions issued on Aug. 19, the Illinois Court of Appeal, 1st District, agreed with the Cook County (Ill.) Circuit Court that the orders did not cause “direct physical loss of or damage to” insured property, as required by the policies.

The restaurants filed the declaratory judgment actions against Society seeking coverage for alleged business interruption losses caused by the Illinois governor’s …