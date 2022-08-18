7th Cir. Upholds Dismissal of Luxury Hotel’s COVID-19 Coverage Action
August 18, 2022
CHICAGO — A 7th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel has upheld dismissal of a luxury hotel’s COVID-19 coverage action against Fireman’s Fund Insurance Co., ruling that it did not sustain “direct physical loss or damage to property” when its revenue dropped because of the pandemic and related travel restrictions.
In an Aug. 17 opinion, the panel agreed with the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana that the policies do not provide coverage for economic losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in the absence of any physical harm to the insured building or the items located within …
