MASS TORT INSURANCE LITIGATION REPORT

S.C. High Court Says Restaurant Owner Not Entitled to COVID-19 Coverage


August 17, 2022


DOCUMENTS
  • Opinion


COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Supreme Court has weighed in on a restaurant owner’s COVID-19 insurance battle, holding that the presence of the virus and related government orders do not cause “direct physical loss or damage” to insured property, as required for coverage.

In an Aug. 10 opinion in which it answered a question certified by the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina, the high court reasoned that mere loss of access to a business is not the same as direct physical loss or damage.

Sullivan Management LLC operates several Carolina Ale House restaurants in South …


Subscribe Now



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Camp Lejeune Water Contamination Litigation

August 23, 2022

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's Midwest Asbestos Litigation Conference

September 21, 2022 - St. Louis, MO
Four Seasons Hotel, St. Louis

MORE DETAILS