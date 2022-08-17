S.C. High Court Says Restaurant Owner Not Entitled to COVID-19 Coverage

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Supreme Court has weighed in on a restaurant owner’s COVID-19 insurance battle, holding that the presence of the virus and related government orders do not cause “direct physical loss or damage” to insured property, as required for coverage.

In an Aug. 10 opinion in which it answered a question certified by the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina, the high court reasoned that mere loss of access to a business is not the same as direct physical loss or damage.

Sullivan Management LLC operates several Carolina Ale House restaurants in South …