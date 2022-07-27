4th Cir. Denies Rehearing in Md. Auto Auction’s COVID-19 Coverage Case

BALTIMORE — A 4th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel has refused to revisit its ruling that a Maryland vehicle auction is not entitled to COVID-19 coverage from Great Northern Insurance Co. because there was no “direct physical loss or damage” to property.

The appellate panel let stand its June 14 decision that “direct physical loss or damage” requires harmful structural changes or alterations to a property and does not encompass loss of use.

Bel Air Auto Auction processes more than 100,000 vehicles per year through consignments from car dealers, private business fleets, and fleets from public service and government …