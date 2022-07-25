MASS TORT INSURANCE LITIGATION REPORT

5th Cir. Refuses to Revisit COVID-19 Coverage Ruling


July 25, 2022



DALLAS — The 5th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals has refused to reconsider its ruling affirming that a Dallas law firm is not entitled to coverage for COVID-19-related financial losses because it did not allege “physical loss or damage” to insured property.

The appellate court let stand its June 9 opinion in which it agreed with the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas that there was no “tangible alteration or deprivation of property,” as required under Texas law.

Ferrer Poirot & Wansbrough and 2603 Oak Lawn LP sought to recover $300,000 in losses from Cincinnati after their …


