N.C. Vacation Property Owner Loses Bid for COVID-19 Coverage
July 22, 2022
DOCUMENTS
- Opinion
RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina appellate court has upheld dismissal of a COVID-19 coverage action filed by the owner of a vacation rental property, ruling it failed to allege “direct physical loss,” as required by the policy.
In a July 19 opinion, the North Carolina Court of Appeals explained it isn’t enough to allege “loss of use” of a property to trigger coverage.
Four Roses LLC owns a vacation property in Kill Devil Hills, N.C. Four Roses experienced financial losses beginning in March 2020 when, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state’s governor issued stay-at-home orders and county …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Infant Formula & Gardasil
July 27, 2022 - Seattle, WA
Fairmont Olympic Hotel, Seattle
HarrisMartin's Camp Lejeune Water Contamination Litigation Conference
July 29, 2022 - St. Louis, MO
Four Seasons Hotel, St. Louis