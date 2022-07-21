MASS TORT INSURANCE LITIGATION REPORT

Zurich Moves to Dismiss Asbestos Claimants’ Insurance Action


July 21, 2022


BILLINGS, Mont. — Zurich American Insurance Co. seeks dismissal of a Montana federal action in which former W.R. Grace & Co. workers accuse it of refusing to settle their accrued asbestos injury claims in good faith even though its liability is “reasonably clear” under state case law.

Zurich contends in a brief filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Montana that its liability is not “reasonably clear” as to each of the 46 plaintiffs and that they failed to invoke the limited private right of action as required by state insurance law.

