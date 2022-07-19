Calif. Appellate Court Reinstates Hotel’s COVID-19 Coverage Action Against Fireman’s Fund
July 19, 2022
DOCUMENTS
- Opinion
LOS ANGELES — A California appellate court has reversed dismissal of a Venice Beach, Calif., hotel and restaurant’s COVID-19 coverage action against Fireman’s Fund Insurance Co., ruling they adequately pled “direct physical loss or damage” caused by the virus.
In a July 13 published opinion, the California Court of Appeal, 2nd District, found the insureds alleged a distinct, demonstrable, physical alteration of the property” as required by state case law.
The owners of Hotel Erwin and Larry’s — Marina Pacific Hotel & Suites, LLC sued Fireman’s Fund in the Los Angeles Superior Court, alleging the COVID-19 virus was present on, …
