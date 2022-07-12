Ohio Business Not Covered for COVID-19 Losses, 6th Cir. Affirms

CINCINNATI — A federal appellate court has upheld dismissal of an Ohio business’ COVID-19 coverage action against Zurich American Insurance Co., affirming that the claimed losses fall within the policy’s Contamination Exclusion.

In a July 6 opinion, the 6th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals found the exclusion applies to the policy’s Time Element provision, and bars coverage for losses exclusively based upon damage and loss related to COVID-19.

Dana provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery, experienced losses and extra expenses during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Dana turned to Zurich for coverage under the policy’s …