MASS TORT INSURANCE LITIGATION REPORT

Hotel Franchise Not Covered for COVID-19 Losses, 8th Cir. Affirms


June 29, 2022


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


ST. LOUIS — The 8th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals has affirmed that a hotel franchise cannot recover losses it sustained during the COVID-19 pandemic from Continental Casualty Co. because it failed to allege government closure orders cause “direct physical loss,” as required by the policy.

On June 28, the appellate panel agreed with the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota that “mere loss of use or function” of the insured properties does not constitute “direct physical loss or damage” within the meaning of the policy.

Torgerson Properties Inc. owns 40 hotels, restaurants, and event centers in Minnesota …


Subscribe Now



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's Camp Lejeune Water Contamination Litigation Conference

July 29, 2022 - St. Louis, MO
Four Seasons Hotel, St. Louis

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's Midwest Asbestos Litigation Conference

September 23, 2022 - St. Louis, MO
Four Seasons Hotel, St. Louis

MORE DETAILS