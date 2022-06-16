New Orleans Restaurant Prevails on Appeal in COVID-19 Coverage Action

NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans restaurant has prevailed on appeal in its battle for COVID-19 business interruption insurance, with a Louisiana appellate court ruling that the policy issued by Certain Underwriters at Lloyd’s London can be construed as providing coverage for loss of use of a property, without physical damage.

In a June 15 opinion, the Louisiana Court of Appeal, 4th Circuit, majority concluded that the policy phrase “direct physical loss of or damage to the property” includes the loss of the property’s full use.

“In this case, the appellants were unable to fully utilize the insured property due …