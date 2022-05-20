MASS TORT INSURANCE LITIGATION REPORT

Damage from Silica-Containing Construction Dust Excluded from Coverage, 8th Cir. Affirms


May 20, 2022


DOCUMENTS
  • Opinion


ST. LOUIS — A federal appellate panel has affirmed that an insurer does not have to indemnify a contractor for damage caused by construction dust containing silica because the losses fall within the policy’s exclusions for “silica or silica-related dust.”

In a May 18 opinion, the 8th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals affirmed that there is no question of fact as to whether the dust contained silica and that the exclusions for silica-related cleanup and property damage apply.

MNDKK LLC hired Dingmann Brothers Construction to install a garage door in its building. Dingmann’s subcontractor dry cut the wall without using …


Subscribe Now



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's Pesticide Litigation Conference: A Plaintiff's Approach to Winning Pesticide Cases

June 16, 2022 - Denver, CO
Plaintiff-Only Event @ The Westin Denver Downtown

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference

June 13, 2022 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick

MORE DETAILS