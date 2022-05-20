N.J. Federal Judge Allows Provider’s COVID-19 Testing Lawsuit Against Cigna to Proceed

TRENTON, N.J. — A New Jersey federal judge has refused to dismiss a healthcare provider’s claims that Cigna Health and Life Insurance Co. violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by refusing to pay for nearly $400,000 in COVID-19 testing services.

On May 18, Judge Kevin McNulty of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey found that Open MRI and Imaging of RP Vestibular Diagnostics PA has adequately alleged Cigna violated ERISA by failing to pay for the testing.

“Congress mandated that health insurance plans cover COVID-19 testing, raising it to the status of a benefit of …