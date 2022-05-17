8th Cir. Reverses Award of Summary Judgment to American International Group in Trademark Dispute
May 17, 2022
DOCUMENTS
- Opinion
ST. LOUIS — A federal appellate panel has reversed an award of summary judgment to American International Group in a dispute over its use of the “AIG” trademark, ruling there is a question of fact as to whether a Missouri insurance agency’s claims are barred by the doctrine of laches.
On May 13, the 8th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel directed the lower court to use the six-factor analysis for deciding the issue of progressive encroachment in Roederer v. J. Garcia Carrion, S.A., 569 F.3d 855, 858 (8th Cir. 2009).
AIG Agency Inc. is a family-owned insurance broker …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Recalled Infant Formula and Gardasil
May 25, 2022 - Pittsburgh, PA
The Omni William Penn Hotel
HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Update on Exactech Hip, Knee and Ankle Recall Litigation
June 15, 2022 - None, None
None