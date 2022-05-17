8th Cir. Reverses Award of Summary Judgment to American International Group in Trademark Dispute

ST. LOUIS — A federal appellate panel has reversed an award of summary judgment to American International Group in a dispute over its use of the “AIG” trademark, ruling there is a question of fact as to whether a Missouri insurance agency’s claims are barred by the doctrine of laches.

On May 13, the 8th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel directed the lower court to use the six-factor analysis for deciding the issue of progressive encroachment in Roederer v. J. Garcia Carrion, S.A., 569 F.3d 855, 858 (8th Cir. 2009).

AIG Agency Inc. is a family-owned insurance broker …