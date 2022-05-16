8th Cir. Upholds Dismissal of Dental Practices’ COVID-19 Coverage Action

ST. LOUIS — The 8th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals has upheld dismissal of a COVID-19 coverage action filed by two Missouri dental practices, ruling affirming that they failed to allege “direct physical loss of or damage to property,” as required by their policies.

In a May 13 opinion, the appellate panel agreed with the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri that government orders limiting the practices’ operations to emergency procedures only do not cause tangible damage to property, and that mere loss of use does not trigger coverage.

The dental practices, Glen R. Edwards Inc. and …