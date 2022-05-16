N.Y. Trial Court Explains Rulings Following Verdict in Brooklyn Gas Co. Coverage Action
May 16, 2022
NEW YORK — A New York trial court has explained its rulings regarding the form and content of the jury charge and verdict sheet following a trial over whether and to what extent Brooklyn Union Gas Co.’s excess insurer, Century Indemnity Co., must cover its remediation costs in connection with several former manufactured-gas plants in New York City.
The first of several trials in the litigation ended in a verdict in favor of Brooklyn Union, after a New York County Supreme Court jury found that Brooklyn Union had proved “by a preponderance of the evidence” that the property damage incurred …
