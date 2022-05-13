MASS TORT INSURANCE LITIGATION REPORT

New Orleans Hotel Operator Loses Battle for COVID-19 Coverage in Federal Court


May 13, 2022


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


NEW ORLEANS — A Louisiana federal judge has dismissed a COVID-19 coverage action filed by the operator of several New Orleans hotels, ruling it did not allege “direct physical loss of or damage” to property, as required by the primary policy.

In a May 12 order, Judge Jane T. Milazzo of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana ruled that neither government closure orders nor the virus itself caused physical alteration to Hotel Management of New Orleans LLC’s property.

In March 2020, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards and New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell ordered non-essential businesses to …


Subscribe Now



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's Pesticide Litigation Conference: A Plaintiff's Approach to Winning Pesticide Cases

June 16, 2022 - Denver, CO
Plaintiff-Only Event @ The Westin Denver Downtown

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Update on Exactech Hip, Knee and Ankle Recall Litigation

June 15, 2022 - None, None
None

MORE DETAILS