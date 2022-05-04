Texas Federal Judge Awards Insurer Summary Judgment in Pollution Coverage Action
May 4, 2022
DOCUMENTS
- Order
DALLAS — A Texas federal judge has granted Hiscox Insurance Co.’s motion for summary judgment in an action filed by a recycling company seeking coverage for claims that it dumped waste into a Dallas drainage system and created an illegal landfill.
On April 28, Judge Brantley Starr of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas explained that Blue Star Recycling LLC failed to file a responsive pleading or otherwise participate in the litigation, warranting a default judgment.
The City of Dallas sued Blue Star as well as defendants CCR Equity Holdings One, LLC (and Almira Industrial …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference
June 13, 2022 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick
HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Update on Exactech Hip, Knee and Ankle Recall Litigation
June 15, 2022 - None, None
None