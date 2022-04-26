Calif. Court Upholds Dismissal of Hollywood Talent Agency’s COVID-19 Coverage Action
April 26, 2022
LOS ANGELES — A California appellate panel has upheld dismissal of a Hollywood talent agency’s COVID-19 coverage action, ruling that government closure orders issued in response to the pandemic did not cause the agency to sustain “direct physical loss or damage” to property.
In an April 22 opinion, the California Court of Appeal, 2nd District, ruled that mere loss of use of property, without physical damage, does not trigger coverage.
UTA represents actors, directors, producers, recording artists, writers, and other professionals in a variety of industries, including film, television, digital media, publishing, music, and video games.
UTA says the pandemic …
