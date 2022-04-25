Iowa High Court Says ‘Loss of Use’ Caused by COVID-19 Orders Does Not Trigger Coverage
April 25, 2022
DOCUMENTS
- Opinion
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Supreme Court has ruled that a country club cannot recoup COVID-19 losses from Selective Insurance Co. because the mere loss of use of its facilities did not fulfill the policy’s requirement of “direct physical loss of or damage to” its property.
In an April 22 opinion, the court explained that the phrase “loss of or damage to property” requires damage that is physical in nature, and government closure orders do not cause that type of damage.
Wakonda Club operates a private golf and country club in Des Moines, Iowa. On March 17, 2020, the …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Update on Exactech Hip, Knee and Ankle Recall Litigation
June 15, 2022 - None, None
None
HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference
June 13, 2022 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick