MASS TORT INSURANCE LITIGATION REPORT

Iowa High Court Says ‘Loss of Use’ Caused by COVID-19 Orders Does Not Trigger Coverage


April 25, 2022


DOCUMENTS
  • Opinion


DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Supreme Court has ruled that a country club cannot recoup COVID-19 losses from Selective Insurance Co. because the mere loss of use of its facilities did not fulfill the policy’s requirement of “direct physical loss of or damage to” its property.

In an April 22 opinion, the court explained that the phrase “loss of or damage to property” requires damage that is physical in nature, and government closure orders do not cause that type of damage.

Wakonda Club operates a private golf and country club in Des Moines, Iowa. On March 17, 2020, the …


Subscribe Now



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Update on Exactech Hip, Knee and Ankle Recall Litigation

June 15, 2022 - None, None
None

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference

June 13, 2022 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick

MORE DETAILS