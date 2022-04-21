Okla. Goodwill Asks U.S. Supreme Court to Review COVID-19 Coverage Rulings

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Goodwill’s Oklahoma division has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review two lower court rulings that it cannot recoup its COVID-19-related economic losses from Philadelphia Insurance Co. because it did not sustain “physical loss of or damage to” property, as required by the policy.

In a petition for certiorari filed April 14, Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma Inc. d/b/a Goodwill Career Pathways Institute argues the lower courts improperly applied Oklahoma law, and the 10th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals should have certified the coverage questions to the state’s highest court.

Goodwill suspended its operations in compliance with …