Okla. Goodwill Asks U.S. Supreme Court to Review COVID-19 Coverage Rulings
April 21, 2022
DOCUMENTS
- Petition
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Goodwill’s Oklahoma division has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review two lower court rulings that it cannot recoup its COVID-19-related economic losses from Philadelphia Insurance Co. because it did not sustain “physical loss of or damage to” property, as required by the policy.
In a petition for certiorari filed April 14, Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma Inc. d/b/a Goodwill Career Pathways Institute argues the lower courts improperly applied Oklahoma law, and the 10th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals should have certified the coverage questions to the state’s highest court.
Goodwill suspended its operations in compliance with …
FIRM NAMES
- Richards & Connor
- Robinson & Cole LLP
- Whitten Burrage
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Recalled Infant Formula and Gardasil
May 25, 2022 - Pittsburgh, PA
The Omni William Penn Hotel
HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Update on Exactech Hip, Knee and Ankle Recall Litigation
June 15, 2022 - None, None
None