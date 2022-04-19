N.J. Judge Orders Jurisdictional Discovery in COVID-19 Travel Insurance Case

NEWARK, N.J. — A New Jersey federal judge refused to dismiss a COVID-19 travel insurance action against United States Fire Insurance Co. and ordered discovery to help resolve the question of whether the insurer’s headquarters in the state is insufficient for jurisdictional purposes.

In an April 18 order, Judge Susan D. Wigenton of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey explained that without a complete record of the facts as to the identity and location of the policyholder for the travel insurance, standing and subject matter jurisdiction cannot be determined.

Plaintiffs Sara Kahl, Joyce Pangelinan and Joseph …