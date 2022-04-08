8th Cir. Upholds Dismissal of Synagogue’s COVID-19 Coverage Action
April 8, 2022
ST. LOUIS — A federal appellate panel has upheld dismissal of a synagogue’s COVID-19 coverage action against Selective Insurance Company of America, affirming that there is no coverage for mere loss of use where there is no physical loss or damage.
On April 5, the 8th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel adopted a Missouri federal judge’s ruling that because United Hebrew Congregation of St. Louis’ property was not physically damaged, coverage is not available.
United Hebrew consists of a congregation of approximately 900 member families. Besides its members’ annual dues and donations, its income relies upon fees and payments …
