6th Cir. Upholds Remand of Cardinal Health’s Opioid Coverage Action

CINCINNATI — A 6th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel has upheld remand of a coverage action filed by opioid distributor Cardinal Health Inc. against National Union Fire Insurance Company of Pittsburgh, affirming that accepting jurisdiction “would increase friction between federal and state courts.”

In a March 30 published opinion, the panel explained there are cases pending in Ohio state courts regarding the scope of coverage for distributors sued as part of the opioid litigation, including one before the Ohio Supreme Court. The Ohio high court’s pending decision “may affect how some (but not all) issues in this case are …