Insurer Not Obligated to Cover Amtrak for 2016 Railroad Crash, Fla. Federal Judge Rules

TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida federal judge has ruled that Steadfast Insurance Co. is not obligated to defend and indemnify Amtrak for the settlement of an underlying lawsuit arising from a 2016 railroad accident because Amtrak provided late notice of the action to the insurer.

In a March 26 order, Judge Charlene E. Honeywell of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida found Amtrak had ample notice of the claims yet waited three years to notify Steadfast of its potential liability.

Veolia Transportation Maintenance and Infrastructure Inc. (VTMI) is a railroad transport services provider, responsible for operating …