MASS TORT INSURANCE LITIGATION REPORT

Insurer Not Obligated to Cover Amtrak for 2016 Railroad Crash, Fla. Federal Judge Rules


March 29, 2022


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida federal judge has ruled that Steadfast Insurance Co. is not obligated to defend and indemnify Amtrak for the settlement of an underlying lawsuit arising from a 2016 railroad accident because Amtrak provided late notice of the action to the insurer.

In a March 26 order, Judge Charlene E. Honeywell of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida found Amtrak had ample notice of the claims yet waited three years to notify Steadfast of its potential liability.

Veolia Transportation Maintenance and Infrastructure Inc. (VTMI) is a railroad transport services provider, responsible for operating …


Subscribe Now



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference

June 13, 2022 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Exactech Hip, Knee and Ankle Recall Litigation

April 13, 2022 - None, None
None

MORE DETAILS