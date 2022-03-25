Ga. Federal Judge Awards AIG Partial Summary Judgment in Gasoline Leak Coverage Action
March 25, 2022
DOCUMENTS
- Order
ATLANTA — A Georgia federal judge has awarded AIG Specialty Insurance Co. partial summary judgment in an action in which the owner of a petroleum pipeline system is seeking coverage for a gasoline leak, ruling that a related lawsuit filed by the state of Alabama is not insured under the policy.
However, in a March 23 order, Judge Michael L. Brown of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia found Colonial Pipeline Co. met the AIG policy’s $10 million self-insured retention.
In September 2016, Colonial discovered a gasoline leak in its petroleum pipeline system, causing it …
FIRM NAMES
- Goodman McGuffey LLP
- Hinkhouse Williams Walsh LLP
- Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP
- Weinberg Wheeler Hudgins Gunn & Dial LLC
