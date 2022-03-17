MASS TORT INSURANCE LITIGATION REPORT

Ohio Property Owner Not Covered for Alleged Pollution, Appellate Court Affirms


March 17, 2022


COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio appellate panel has upheld an award of summary judgment to Aspen Specialty Insurance Co. in an environmental pollution coverage action filed by the owner of two properties leased by an electronics recycling company, affirming that the coverage claim was not was not made and reported during the policy period.

In a March 10 order, the Ohio Court of Appeals, 10th District, concluded that the property owner was aware of the existence of the alleged pollution incidents at the properties before April 11, 2016.

Closed Loop Refining and Recovery Inc. leased two properties (the “Watkins …

