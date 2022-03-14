Nev. Federal Judge Dismisses COVID-19 Premium Action Against State Farm

RENO, Nev. — A Nevada federal judge has dismissed an action accusing State Farm of charging inflated car insurance premiums during the COVID-19 pandemic when less people were on the road, ruling the state insurance department has exclusive jurisdiction over the claims, as pled.

However, in the March 11 order, Judge Andrew P. Gordon of the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada allowed the plaintiffs to amend their complaint to assert claims that are not based upon the insurance code provisions.

Four insureds filed the action, alleging State Farm failed to reduce its vehicle insurance premiums during the …