Trial Canceled in Mass. Federal Reinsurance Action Involving Underlying Pollution Claims

BOSTON — A Massachusetts federal judge has canceled a trial set to begin March 1 in a dispute over reinsurance coverage for Lamorak’s settlement of pollution claims, explaining that the action has been reported settled.

On Feb. 28, Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton of the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts canceled the trial, and the parties agreed to dismissal of two of the three reinsurer defendants, Dominion Insurance Co. and Turegum Insurance Co. A stay is in effect as to the sole remaining defendant, Dominion Insurance Company Ltd.

“Claims asserted by or against Stronghold in this action were …