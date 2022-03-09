Injunctive Relief Denied in Calif. Federal COVID-19 Travel Insurance Dispute
March 9, 2022
SAN DIEGO — A California federal judge has refused to grant injunctive relief in a lawsuit accusing a travel insurance company and its underwriter of unlawfully refusing to refund a policyholder’s premium after his cruise was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a March 8 order, Judge William Hayes of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California found the plaintiff is not at risk of being wronged again in a similar way because he has no plan to travel and therefore no need to purchase another travel insurance plan from defendants.
Travel Insured International Inc. administers …
