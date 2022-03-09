Insurer Denied Intervention in Sex Trafficking Action Against Wyndham Hotels

CINCINNATI — An Ohio federal judge has denied Cincinnati Insurance Co.’s motion to intervene in a sex trafficking action filed against Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. and a management company, ruling it does not have a sufficiently direct interest in the case and its interests will not be impaired if intervention is denied.

In a March 3 order, Chief Judge Algenon L. Marbley of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio added that Cincinnati may pursue a separate declaratory judgment action to determine its coverage obligations to the management company.

An unnamed plaintiff alleges she was trafficked …