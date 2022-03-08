MASS TORT INSURANCE LITIGATION REPORT

Art Studio Not Covered for Pandemic-Related Economic Losses, 4th Cir. Affirms


March 8, 2022


RICHMOND, Va. — The 4th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals has affirmed that Cincinnati Insurance Co. is not required to cover COVID-19 business interruption losses sustained by the owner of two art studios, explaining there was no “direct physical loss” of insured property.

On March 7, the appellate panel agreed with the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia that economic losses arising from the government-ordered closure of non-essential businesses do not cause physical damage or physical loss to insured property.

Uncork and Create LLC closed its studios in compliance with government orders issued in response to …

