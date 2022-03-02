Lloyd’s Not Obligated to Cover Property Owner for Lead Claims, N.J. Appeals Court Affirms

NEWARK, N.J. — Certain Underwriters at Lloyd’s of London are not obligated to defend or indemnify the owner of a New Jersey rental property in a lead poisoning action because the claim clearly falls under the policy’s lead exclusion, a state judge has ruled.

In a March 1 opinion, the Superior Court of New Jersey, Appellate Division, further ruled that a previous trial court decision in favor of the property owner did not apply in the instant case because finality in the other matter had not been achieved.

New Street Area Development LLC was named as a defendant in …