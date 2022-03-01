Helicopter Company Loses Bid for COVID-19 Coverage in La. Federal Court
March 1, 2022
DOCUMENTS
- Order
LAFAYETTE, La. — A Louisiana federal judge has dismissed a helicopter services company’s COVID-19 coverage action against Zurich American Insurance Co., agreeing with a magistrate judge that neither the virus nor government closure orders caused “direct physical loss of and damage to covered property.”
On February 23, Judge Robert R. Summerhays adopted a report and recommendation opining that the presence of the virus in a building does not physically alter a property, and mere loss of use does not constitute a physical loss.
PHI offers helicopter flight operations for numerous business sectors, including the offshore oil and gas, air medical, …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: The Current Mass Tort Landscape - Infant Formula, Philips CPAP, Hernia Mesh And More
March 30, 2022 - New Orleans, LA
Windsor Court Hotel
HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Emerging Hernia Mesh Litigations - Strattice and Covidien
March 09, 2022 - None, None
None