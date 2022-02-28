Glass Studio Loses Battle for COVID-19 Coverage in Wis. Federal Court

MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin federal judge has dismissed a glass studio’s COVID-19 coverage action, ruling that neither the virus itself nor government closure orders caused it to sustain physical loss or damage as required by its policy.

In a Feb. 23 order, Judge James D. Peterson of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin adopted the 7th Circuit’s view that mere “loss of use” does not trigger coverage where there was no tangible change to property.

Classy Glass is a Wisconsin corporation that operates two glass-blowing studios, a store selling glass products, and a convenience store. …