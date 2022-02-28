MASS TORT INSURANCE LITIGATION REPORT

Manhattan Dental Practice Not Covered for COVID-19 Losses, Federal Judge Rules


February 28, 2022


NEW YORK — A New York federal judge has dismissed a Manhattan dental practice’s COVID-19 action against Sentinel Insurance Company Ltd. on the basis that there was no “direct physical loss of or physical damage to property.”

On Feb. 24, Judge Paul G. Gardephe of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York adopted a report and recommendation in which a magistrate judge rejected Sharde Harvey DDS PLLC’s argument that “the impairment of function” of property created by “operation of law” can constitute “physical damage.”

