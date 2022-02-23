MASS TORT INSURANCE LITIGATION REPORT

N.Y. Landlord Not Covered for COVID-19 Losses, State Judge Rules


February 23, 2022


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


NEW YORK — A New York landlord lost its battle for coverage of its COVID-19 losses in state court after a judge determined it did not sustain “direct physical loss or damage” to its insured property.

On Feb. 22, Judge Andrew Borrok of the New York County Supreme Court ruled that the virus simply did not cause physical alteration or damage to TopGun 21 Astor LLC’s premises.

“Cleaning addresses any viral concerns, and the use of personal protective equipment can be employed to reduce any viral transmission,” the judge explained in granting Certain Underwriters at Lloyd’s London’s motion to dismiss, …


Subscribe Now



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference

June 13, 2022 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Emerging Hernia Mesh Litigations - Strattice and Covidien

March 09, 2022 - None, None
None

MORE DETAILS