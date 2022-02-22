‘Your Work’ Exclusion Bars Coverage for Concrete Floor Replacement, N.D. High Court Rules
February 22, 2022
BISMARCK, N.D. — The North Dakota Supreme Court ruled that property damage caused by faulty workmanship is a covered “occurrence” under a CGL policy to the extent the faulty workmanship causes bodily injury or property damage to property other than the insured’s defective work product.
In a Feb. 18 opinion, the court reversed in-part a trial court’s determination that the subject policy covered replacement of a concrete floor because that damage was caused by the insured’s faulty work.
In 2013, Larry Pavlicek hired a contractor to construct a steel building on his property. JRC Construction installed the concrete floor and …
