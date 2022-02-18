Twin City Must Defend Fire Mitigation Company in Wash. Defective Device Action

SEATTLE — Twin City Fire Insurance Co. has a duty to defend the manufacturer of fire mitigation systems against claims that it installed defective flame arresters, finding the underlying lawsuit alleges an “occurrence” as defined by the policy.

In a Feb. 9 order, Judge John C. Coughenour of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington further ruled that none of the policy’s exclusions apply to the underlying claims.

Packaging Corporation of America (PCA), a paper and cardboard manufacturer, retained Lundberg LLC and related entities to design and install fire and explosion mitigation systems in five of PCA’s …