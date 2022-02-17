GEICO Did Not Handle Wrongful Death Claim in Bad Faith, 11th Cir. Affirms
ATLANTA — A federal appeals panel has upheld dismissal of a lawsuit accusing GEICO General Insurance Co. of acting in bad faith in its handling of a wrongful death claim against an insured motorist, ruling the insurer “acted diligently and with the same haste and precision as if it was in the insured’s shoes.”
In a Feb. 15 opinion, the 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel added that GEICO’s efforts in timely confirming coverage were frustrated by Ellis’s lack of communication, noting it “can be considered when determining when determining the totality of the circumstances.”
