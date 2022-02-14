‘Epidemic’ Exclusion Defeats Travel Insurance Lawsuit, 8th Cir. Affirms
February 14, 2022
DOCUMENTS
- Order
ST. LOUIS — A federal appellate panel has upheld dismissal of a lawsuit seeking travel insurance proceeds in the wake of a COVID-19-related flight cancellation, affirming that it fell under the policies’ “epidemic” exclusion.
In a Feb. 9 opinion, the 8th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel found an ordinary person would conclude that the World Health Organization "recognized" COVID-19 as either a pandemic or an epidemic by including COVID-19 on its list of pandemic or epidemic diseases.
The panel further found the plaintiff's flight cancellation resulted from the COVID-19 epidemic and the epidemic affected the plaintiff.
Logan Bauer …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: Science in Mass Torts - What You Need to Know
February 23, 2022 - None, None
None
HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference
June 13, 2022 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick