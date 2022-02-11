Subrogation Action Involving GE Turbine Blade Tossed for Failure to Serve
February 11, 2022
DOCUMENTS
- Order
ATLANTA — A Georgia federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by various insurers and reinsurers against General Electric International Inc. in connection with an allegedly defective turbine blade that caused the $28 million shutdown of an Algerian power plant, ruling that GE had not been properly served.
On Feb. 9, Judge Mark H. Cohen of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia explained that the plaintiffs failed to show good cause for their failure to serve GE and its affiliates within the prescribed time.
On Oct. 14, 2019, a GE 9371 Frame FB gas turbine Stage …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference
June 13, 2022 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick
HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Emerging Hernia Mesh Litigations - Strattice and Covidien
March 09, 2022 - None, None
None