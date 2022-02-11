MASS TORT INSURANCE LITIGATION REPORT

Subrogation Action Involving GE Turbine Blade Tossed for Failure to Serve


February 11, 2022


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


ATLANTA — A Georgia federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by various insurers and reinsurers against General Electric International Inc. in connection with an allegedly defective turbine blade that caused the $28 million shutdown of an Algerian power plant, ruling that GE had not been properly served.

On Feb. 9, Judge Mark H. Cohen of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia explained that the plaintiffs failed to show good cause for their failure to serve GE and its affiliates within the prescribed time.

On Oct. 14, 2019, a GE 9371 Frame FB gas turbine Stage …


Subscribe Now



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference

June 13, 2022 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Emerging Hernia Mesh Litigations - Strattice and Covidien

March 09, 2022 - None, None
None

MORE DETAILS