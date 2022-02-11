Subrogation Action Involving GE Turbine Blade Tossed for Failure to Serve

ATLANTA — A Georgia federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by various insurers and reinsurers against General Electric International Inc. in connection with an allegedly defective turbine blade that caused the $28 million shutdown of an Algerian power plant, ruling that GE had not been properly served.

On Feb. 9, Judge Mark H. Cohen of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia explained that the plaintiffs failed to show good cause for their failure to serve GE and its affiliates within the prescribed time.

On Oct. 14, 2019, a GE 9371 Frame FB gas turbine Stage …