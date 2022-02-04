MASS TORT INSURANCE LITIGATION REPORT

Calif. Federal Judge Allows Live Nation’s COVID-19 Coverage Action to Proceed


February 4, 2022


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


LOS ANGELES — A California federal judge has denied Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s motion for judgment on the pleadings in a COVID-19 coverage action, finding Live Nation Entertainment Inc. has sufficiently pled that infectious respiratory droplets can cause “physical loss or damage” to property.

However, in the Feb. 3 order, Judge John A. Kronstadt of the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California found Live Nation did not sufficiently allege that government closure orders issued during the pandemic directly caused “physical loss or damage.”

“The Closure Orders temporarily restricted Plaintiff's use of its facilities, but they did not …


