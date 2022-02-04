Calif. Federal Judge Allows Live Nation’s COVID-19 Coverage Action to Proceed

LOS ANGELES — A California federal judge has denied Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s motion for judgment on the pleadings in a COVID-19 coverage action, finding Live Nation Entertainment Inc. has sufficiently pled that infectious respiratory droplets can cause “physical loss or damage” to property.

However, in the Feb. 3 order, Judge John A. Kronstadt of the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California found Live Nation did not sufficiently allege that government closure orders issued during the pandemic directly caused “physical loss or damage.”

“The Closure Orders temporarily restricted Plaintiff's use of its facilities, but they did not …