Calif. Federal Judge Allows Live Nation’s COVID-19 Coverage Action to Proceed
February 4, 2022
DOCUMENTS
- Order
LOS ANGELES — A California federal judge has denied Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s motion for judgment on the pleadings in a COVID-19 coverage action, finding Live Nation Entertainment Inc. has sufficiently pled that infectious respiratory droplets can cause “physical loss or damage” to property.
However, in the Feb. 3 order, Judge John A. Kronstadt of the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California found Live Nation did not sufficiently allege that government closure orders issued during the pandemic directly caused “physical loss or damage.”
“The Closure Orders temporarily restricted Plaintiff's use of its facilities, but they did not …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference
June 13, 2022 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick
HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: Science in Mass Torts - What You Need to Know
February 23, 2022 - None, None
None