8th Cir. Affirms Dismissal of COVID-19 Premium Challenge Case Against State Farm

ST. LOUIS — The 8th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals has upheld dismissal of a lawsuit accusing State Farm Fire and Casualty Co. of failing to lower premiums in response to businesses’ reduced operations during the COVID-19 pandemic, ruling that the state department of insurance must first hear the claims.

In a Feb. 3 opinion, the appellate panel agreed with the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri that because the plaintiff is challenging State Farm’s rates, its claims are subject to the administrative procedures in Missouri Revised Statute § 379.348.

Plaintiff Alissa’s Flowers contended that State Farm’s …