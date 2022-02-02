MASS TORT INSURANCE LITIGATION REPORT

Employment Discrimination Claims Barred from Coverage, 8th Cir. Affirms


February 2, 2022


ST. LOUIS — A federal appellate panel has affirmed that AMCO Insurance Co. has no duty to defend and indemnify a maintenance company against employment discrimination claims, finding they are excluded from coverage.

In a Feb. 1 opinion, the 8th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel found the policy clearly excludes coverage for discrimination arising from “employment-related practices, policies, acts or omissions.”

Two former Columbia Maintenance Co. employees each sued the company and its owner in Missouri state court. One employee said he was fired because of his race. The other employee alleged he was terminated in retaliation for complaints …


