Wash. Federal COVID-19 Coverage Action Stayed Pending State High Court Ruling
February 1, 2022
DOCUMENTS
- Order
TACOMA, Wash. — A Washington federal judge has stayed a hotel owner’s COVID-19 coverage action against Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Co. pending the state high court’s interpretation of “direct physical loss” and causation.
In a Jan. 31 order, Judge Benjamin H. Settle of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington noted that no Washington court has yet considered the issue and that without such guidance, the District Court would be left to predict how those courts would rule.
In March 2020, H Lodge LLC suspended operations in its Vancouver, Wash., hotel and restaurant after Governor Jay Inslee …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference
June 13, 2022 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick
HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: Science in Mass Torts - What You Need to Know
February 23, 2022 - None, None
None