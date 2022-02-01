MASS TORT INSURANCE LITIGATION REPORT

Wash. Federal COVID-19 Coverage Action Stayed Pending State High Court Ruling


February 1, 2022


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


TACOMA, Wash. — A Washington federal judge has stayed a hotel owner’s COVID-19 coverage action against Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Co. pending the state high court’s interpretation of “direct physical loss” and causation.

In a Jan. 31 order, Judge Benjamin H. Settle of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington noted that no Washington court has yet considered the issue and that without such guidance, the District Court would be left to predict how those courts would rule.

In March 2020, H Lodge LLC suspended operations in its Vancouver, Wash., hotel and restaurant after Governor Jay Inslee …


Subscribe Now



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference

June 13, 2022 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: Science in Mass Torts - What You Need to Know

February 23, 2022 - None, None
None

MORE DETAILS