Car Dealership Denied Summary Judgment in $2.3 Million Hail Damage Case

TOPEKA, Kan. — A Kansas federal judge has denied a car dealership’s motion for summary judgment on its breach of contract claim in a coverage action involving hail damage to vehicles, finding it failed to show Landmark Insurance Co. must pay $2.3 million in estimated repair costs.

In a Jan. 24 order, Judge Holly L. Teeter of the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas found there are questions of fact as to whether Landmark is obligated to pay the estimated cost of repair, rather than the actual cost.

Brandon Steven Motors (BSM) operates a car dealership that was …