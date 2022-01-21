MASS TORT INSURANCE LITIGATION REPORT

Federal Judge Trims Lawsuit Accusing GEICO of Overcharging Customers During Pandemic


January 21, 2022


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


SAN FRANCISCO — A California federal judge has trimmed claims from a lawsuit accusing GEICO Casualty Co. of charging inflated auto insurance premiums during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, but allowed the plaintiff to amend her claims for bad faith and violation of California’s False Advertising Law.

In the Jan. 20 order, Judge Beth L. Freeman of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California also refused to dismiss the claim for violation of California’s Unfair Competition Law, finding Day adequately alleged GEICO unjustly retained a financial windfall in the context of a global pandemic.


Subscribe Now



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference

June 13, 2022 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: MDL Litigation Conference - Mass Tort Litigation & The Current Landscape

January 26, 2022 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin's Webinar Series

MORE DETAILS