Federal Judge Trims Lawsuit Accusing GEICO of Overcharging Customers During Pandemic
January 21, 2022
SAN FRANCISCO — A California federal judge has trimmed claims from a lawsuit accusing GEICO Casualty Co. of charging inflated auto insurance premiums during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, but allowed the plaintiff to amend her claims for bad faith and violation of California’s False Advertising Law.
In the Jan. 20 order, Judge Beth L. Freeman of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California also refused to dismiss the claim for violation of California’s Unfair Competition Law, finding Day adequately alleged GEICO unjustly retained a financial windfall in the context of a global pandemic.…
